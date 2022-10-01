.

—- Commutes terms of imprisonment of 17 others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Sixteen inmates serving various terms of Imprisonment at the Correctional centers in Ondo state have been granted state pardon by governor Rotimi Akeredolu to mark this year’s Independence day celebration.

A statement by the Attorney General of the state and Chairman of State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Charles Titiloye, said that the inmates received the Grace and Mercy of the Governor based on their good conduct.

Titiloye added that ” this is in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

He noted that they were recommended for release by the States Advisory Council on Prerogative of mercy.

The governor, urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

Akeredolu also called on the citizens of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.

He commuted and reduced the sentences of Seventeen (17) other inmates serving various terms of Imprisonment in custodial centers in the state.

