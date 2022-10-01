Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye

By Olayinka Ajayi

Member representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, Tajudeen Adefisoye has assured his constituents of a better time as he continues with his legislative duties at the National Assembly.

Speaking during his Independent message on Saturday, Adefisoye said: “Although I am not being unmindful of the nation’s challenges, today still represents an opportunity for us to celebrate the togetherness of our country as well as the peace that we enjoy in our constituency.

“I also appeal to politicians to please embrace issue based campaigns. We must by all means eschew violence and petty politicking as we go into the months of intense political campaigns”.

“Benefits of representation can only begin to manifest fully when a representative becomes a ranking member. I can assure that a whole lot more developmental projects and life transforming opportunities will definitely be attracted to my constituency for the benefit of our people as a ranking member”.

Adefisoye added “I am very proud of my achievements in the last three years. These verifiable achievements are out there for me. In just three years, we have done what all my predecessors could not do in all their years put together. Also to the glory of God, no electoral campaign promise has been left unfulfilled”.

He however urged his people to look deeply into the achievements records and legislative impacts made by the gladiators for the House of Representatives position

in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency.

