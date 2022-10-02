.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is destroying university education in Nigeria.

He added that the union must realise that the country is no longer in a military regime, hence, there must be a paradigm shift as you cannot do the same thing the same way all the time.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2022 Independence Day Essay competition organised by the Osun State Government in Osogbo, Oloyede who was represented by JAMB’s Director of Legal Services, Abdul Wahab Oyedokun said stakeholders must find a way for a workable education within the available legal framework.

He said that over 40 percent of the tertiary education applicants have neglected the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) has their first choice in the last 20 years due to incessant strikes by ASUU.

He said, “Osun State is a state of pride. We have history, Ife is the origin of Yoruba. We have culture Osogbo is the centre of culture. We have education great Ife (OAU) is here, Osun State University is coming. Unfortunately, with respect to ASUU, we are destroying Ife ‘OAU’ with this incessant strike.

“I know as a matter of fact that about 20 years ago, more than 40% of students make OAU their first choice University, but today OAU is not 1 to 10 in terms of a number of applications.

“We commend Osun State government for this initiative for this wonderful initiative this is taken place in a society where others are prioritising things that are of no benefits, that will bring no future to the children.

“We are at the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board, we are working towards building a better successor generation for Nigeria and the only way to do that is to guarantee the integrity of our examination process”.

Speaking, the Commissioner For Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus said that the state government under the watch of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola moved to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day Anniversary from the mere march past by students to a healthy competition in the year 2020.

A 200-level Medical student of OAU emerged winner of the tertiary category, the runner-up from University of Ibadan, Aremu Abass Bolarinwa and third position from the University of Ilorin, Adeyemo Festtus Olaoluwa.

93 secondary school students participated in the secondary category, themed, “Reawakening the Passion for Agriculture to Ensure Food Security in Nigeria, Which Way Out?” and for the Tertiary Institution category, “With Abundant Resources Nigeria can Leverage on to Develop, The Nation’s Economy can be Turned Around to Make the Country a Prosperous Nation, Do You Agree?”.

RELATED NEWS