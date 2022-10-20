.Demand probe of incidents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Victims and traders in Balogun Market, on Martin Street, Lagos Island, have sent a letter of appeal to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state House of Assembly, to come to their aid as well as the need to investigate the constant fire incidents in the market.

The aggrieved marketers, who stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly in their large numbers recently, alleged that a particular trader in the market and owner of “Brassas Fabric,” Mrs. Fausat Fesugboyi has been a major factor behind the recurring fire incidents who had been boasting of being untouchable.

According to the protesters, the fire incidents which occurred several times in the past usually started from the complex that has her stores, with other buildings affected which had led to huge losses of goods and items in the process.

The appeal was contained in a letter addressed to Governor Sanwo-Olu by the association of traders, titled; “Re-The Fire Incident of Property at No. 43 Martins Street, Lagos Owned by Mrs. Fausat Fesugboyi (Brassas Fabric),” dated October 14, 2022, signed by its Chairman, Mr. Mbachu Chibuzo.

Affected traders therefore, urged the Governor to come to their aid and investigate the fire incidents immediately with the aim to prevent future occurrence.

The letter read in part: “We are the Association of Traders at No. 39/41 Martins Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

“We are mindful of the right to our property as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But this right is not to infringe other people’s right to life, to commute and engage in legal business amongst others.

“The fire incident of the property above is a misery because the property always gets burnt every other year. For instance, the property got burnt in the following years to wit: 2017, November 2018, 11th October, 2019 and the recent occurrence was on 9th October, 2022.

‘The frequent inferno of the property, which the owner, Mrs. Fausat Fesugboyi ought to put an end to but did not, and her non-challant attitude made our members and other citizens around the vicinity lost their business and sustained various degree of health issues.

“As a group of persons affected seriously, we intend not to cause breach of public peace and we therefore appeal to your good office to investigate this frequent occurrence of the fire disaster and nib the issue in the bud.”

Mbachu, lamented in an interview with journalists that the incidents have been happening over10 years.

He said that the building which accommodates Brassas Fabric gets burnt every two and half years and has been a source of worry to the traders.

Mbachu continued: “After the incident, she would brag that the government cannot do anything for her. I lost N9 million in 10 minutes, when her building got burnt in 2019, and so many of our people have gone back to their villages because they could not sustain paying for rents at Balogun Market because of the incidents.

“We call on the Lagos State Government to come to our aid. One person cannot be bigger than the government. She was sent away from two places before she got to that place. We don’t want to lose our business again. We were able to quench the fire incident on Sunday October 9 before it got out of hand.

“We are pleading with the Lagos State Government to come to our aid. We want them to help us and look into the matter. We are young people and one person who has made it cannot come and rubbish us.

“She always said that she would call the Governor and that nothing would happen to her. That was why we came to lay our grievances to the state government. We are begging them to investigate the matter very well so that another one would not happen,” he said.…