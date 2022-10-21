.

By Chinemerem Eze.

A revered American author who is recognized as a global authority on marketing and business competition, Don Peppers, once stated, “transparency increases the cost of hiding the truth.” The successful business mogul went on to say, “More efficient interactivity exposes truths that used to be inexpensive to hide.”

True to the honest statement of the American author and in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s war on corruption, Nigeria’s quest for good governance has become a reality in the Buhari led administration for the reason that, transparency and accountability are the watchwords of his government.

Taking cognizance of the fact that this rare virtue; transparency, promotes accountability and provides information for citizens about the achievements of government, Buhari’s Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, while featuring as a guest on ‘Politics Nationwide’, a Radio Nigeria Audience Participatory Programme made a promise that listeners received with jubilation when he revealed that he has concluded plans to publish a list of all completed projects of the Ministry under his watch, as well as those handled by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for public scrutiny.

Sadly, the intervention agency which was established by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000, to offer a lasting solution to the socio-economic difficulties of the Niger Deltans has since been described by many commentators as a conduit pipe of corruption where contracts were approved but not executed.

Many analysts believe that, if there was, transparency, accountability, good leadership and management in place, since its establishment, NDDC would have been devoid of stench of corruptions, profligacy, lack of transparency, lying and nepotism by politicians who captured the agency as their cash cow.

However, the intervention agency must have had a bad, poor and unpleasant beginning, but certainly, under the administration of President Buhari, a change agent, things seem to have indeed changed for good. This positive change in NDDC under President Buhari coincides with the statement of the legendary John Heywood, who opined that, “a hard beginning makes a good ending”.

The Buhari-led government has shown commitment more than any other administration in addressing abandonment and low rate of completion of the projects the NDDC awarded.

No wonder the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana stated that the Buhari administration has performed excellently in the region.

To buttress his fact, the Akwa Ibom born renowned Economist, said, one of the key deliverables as Honourable Minister is that his Ministry has concluded plans to publish a compendium of completed projects; not only for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, but also for the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“So, to ensure that we are solid in the area of transparency and accountability, we will have the publication for public scrutiny. And this will be made available to all the stakeholders in the region. This is something that should be coming up by next month.

“As I said, it will stretch beyond the Ministry to cover Niger Delta Development Commission, based on the report of the forensic audit which identified thirteen thousand six hundred and seventy -two projects as projects that have been embarked upon. Out of this number, about 50 percent of those projects, over six thousand and something, by that report of forensic audit, were said to have been completed. I have directed that, following up on that report, publish a compendium of completed projects in the nine states – sector-by- sector with locations, dates of award of contracts and costs to enhance accountability and transparency.

“I think Nigerians will be marvelled that this administration has done a lot in the areas of roads, bridges and in other sectors I have listed already. As I said, it is not enough to just come on this radio programme and speak and leave. We will leave behind documents and records which will list all of the projects completed between May, 2015 up to the end of this administration.”

Therefore, as Nigerians, especially those living in the Niger Delta region await the compendium of Mr President’s massive achievements in NDDC, kudos must be given to this agent of Change, for turning things around for good in the Niger Delta.

The initiative to subject NDDC’s completed projects for public scrutiny, which no administration ever thought of, will surely increases the cost of hiding the truth, as the American born Don Peppers enthused.

Chinemerem Eze writes from Owerri, the Imo State capital.