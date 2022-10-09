By Dare Babarinsa

Review of the book, ‘Nigeria & Democratic Governance: The Seats, The Battles & The Prospects’ By Adesina Adetola, with foreword by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on October 6, 2022.

Journalism is history in a hurry. However, sometimes the journalist has to pause and present a sizeable slice of history from the sober angle of the historian.

In this seminal book, Nigeria & Democratic Governance: The Seats, The Battles & The Prospects, Adesina Adetola, the author, tried to interrogate some of the most engaging episodes in the current Nigerian attempt at practicing democracy.

In this brilliant presentation, the author reminds us that democracy should not be taken for granted, that there may be pitfalls and occasional storms, but the journey must be pursued with ultimate faith and dedication.

“Nigeria truly needs far-sighted, purpose-driven visionary leaders to install a new political order,” says the author in the Epilogue of the book. “The desire state of democracy has not been attained; however we take solace in the enormity of prospects before us.”

The author called the book “Reflections on selected case studies of intriguing battles for electoral seats and political power in Nigerian democratic experience (1999-2019).” This enormous book is a manual for politicians and those who may be aspiring for political offices in future.

It is a great feat that Adetola was able to persuade one of the most enduring practitioners of politics since 1999, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the third elected Governor of Lagos State, to write the Foreword for this important book. “As a nation, we need to guard and nurture our nascent democracy through strict adherence to the rule of the game and eternal vigilance,” says Asiwaju Tinubu, now the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 general elections.

“This will ensure that contest for political office does not become a do-or-die affairs; the polling centre does not become a warfront and the judiciary a battleground. Such will engender a healthy wind of change across the nation and positively impact the younger generation to whom we must hand over a legacy of democratic good governance.”

The book examines 20 selected episodes in the Nigerian game of power and the dramas and resolutions of each episode. His first case study was about the meteoric rise and inglorious fall of Salisu Buhari who was the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Abuja for seven turbulent weeks.

He dissects Buhari’s brinkmanship and ultimate fall from glory. Reading this chapter would make you understand the author’s aim in this book which is to remind us about our recent past and warn us that the democratic journey would not be smooth, but we must go on nonetheless.

Tinubu’s admonition rings true in this book of about 700 pages. The second Case Study is also about the House of Representatives when the author examines the trajectory between different personages who occupied the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives. Case Study 2 is appropriately named From Na’Abba to Etteh: Different Shades of the Battle for Legislative Autonomy, 1999 to 2005. The author then moves to the Senate in Case Study 3 where he examined the battle for the leadership of that august body. The Battle for Senate Leadership: The Cacophonies from Evan(s) Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo to Adolphus Wabara (1999-2005).

From Case Study 4, the author examines the drama in the Anambra State where the state governor, Dr Ngige, was kidnapped in a bizarre episode of high-wire politics involving a power tussle between the governor and his estranged godfather. From Anambra, he moves to Plateau State where Governor Joshua Dariye was battling for his political survival. Dariye was eventually impeached. But the real drama was in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State where colourful characters participated in the power struggle between Governor Rasheed Ladoja and his Nemesis, Chief Lamidi Adedibu, the strongman of Ibadan politics. It was this power struggle that led to the rise of Otunba Alao-Akala to the governorship.

But the Ibadan power-struggle could not even be compared to the tragic-comedy that occurred in Bayelsa State where the popular governor, DSP Alamieyeseigha, found himself in a crisis that started as a perfect storm before it developed into a tsunami which swept him off into the dungeon. Such was also the experience of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State who fled Government House, Ado-Ekiti in truly dramatic circumstances in 2006.

Adetola is emphasizing to us in this important book that we dare not forget where we were coming from in this journey of democracy. It is clear from this book that no levels of government, no state and no institution is immune from crisis and drama that has been the lot of our democracy since 1999. In Case 9, the author dwelled on what he called “Adamawa’s Comedy of Errors.” In this chapter he examined the revolving door of power starting from the impeachment of Governor Murtala Nyako to the emergence of acting Governor Fintirin and the election of Governor Ngilari.

He called the closing years of the Obasanjo Presidency, the Injury Time when the cloud of the so-called Third Term Agenda hovered over the nation while Vice-President Atiku Ababakar battled to stay afloat in the political storm. It was the era that Governor Bola Tinubu of Lagos was engaged in an historic legal battle on the constitutionality of creating new local government. His triumph in that battle has become a cornerstone of our democracy. It is noteworthy that Tinubu and Atiku, who were allies in the struggle of 2007 are now the principal duelist in the presidential election of 2023. Atiku is flying the flag of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

This book reminds us that there have been many truly bizarre moments in our journey of democracy. The case study in Chapter 14 is a pointer to this. Rotimi Amaechi, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, was not allowed to contest for the governorship by his party, the PDP. His party won the governorship election in 2007, but he went to court nonetheless and won. Without being on the ballot, he became the governor of Rivers State through the pronouncement of the court. Or think of the situation in Kogi where the candidate winning the governorship election, Abubakar Audu, suddenly died while the counting of votes was going on and his opponent became the governor.

This is a book of unforgettable dramas and twists. It is a testament that our democracy is robust and growing and that it has survived many tests. It is a delightful irony that Lagos State, despite all these turbulence, has remained one of the few politically stable states in the Federation. The leadership of the state, despite occasionally dramas, has managed to stay cohesive and focused. There is a lot to learn by the rest of the country from the situation in Lagos State.

Despite the episodic handling of its theme, there is cohesion in this book that allows the reader to follow the trend of the author’s thought. The focus is power and its consequences and the danger of its handling. The book is written in accessible and beautiful language. Its organization into episodes and its handling of the dominant characters is admirable and we can see them come alive on the pages of this book.

Adetola has made an important contribution to documenting the journey of our democracy. This book is important not just for the members of the political class, but for all us who are interested in the health and sustenance of our democracy. It has my highest recommendation.

Dare Babarinsa is the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Gaskia Media Ltd.

RELATED NEWS