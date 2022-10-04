By Chinonso Alozie

A cross-section of Imo youths on Sunday, staged a protest against the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha over his comment describing as saboteurs, the Igbo who would not vote for the Presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

The Imo State chairman of Coalition for the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, Chukwuka Anukanti, spoke to newsmen during the protest at the freedom square in Owerri.

They said that Ihedioha’s comment was an insult to the sensibilities of the South Easterners. Also, they vowed that they would continue to mobilise for Obi, who they believe, is a more competent presidential candidate that would end poverty and improve the nation’s economy.

This is coming at a time Ihedioha had rendered an apology over his comment, following his last Tuesday’s saboteur comment at the Southeast PDP, rally held in Enugu State.

However, Peter Obi’s supporters said: “The comment made by Emeka Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and the immediate past governor of Imo State is, to say the least, most sacrilegious, disdainful, tribalistic and capable of igniting inter-ethnic and political war, especially as the campaigns for the 2023 general elections have kicked off.

“Ihedioha by his unpatriotic and war-mongering comment has described himself as a desperate politician who is morally and legally unfit to handle any position of authority going forward.

“The “saboteur” tag on Igbo people by Ihedioha to a group of people who are legally seeking a national revolution through the ballot paper has further exposed him as a career politician who is frightened by the OBIdient Movement which is now the toast of the nation.

“If voting for Peter Obi, a man who can unite this country, end poverty, revive our health sector, tackle the perennial infrastructural deficit, end ASUU strike, provide jobs for millions of unemployed graduates and skilled Nigerians is what Ihedioha referred as saboteur, then we all are saboteurs,” the group said.

