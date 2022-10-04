Rabiu Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed dismay over the rate of youth joblessness among the Nigerian youths.

He expressed concern that if the issue of joblessness is not addressed, it could lead to anarchy in the country.

Kwankwaso, made this assertion during the weekend, following a closed-door meeting with NNPP stalwarts in Jalingo, Taraba State capital where he also commissioned the party’s offices.

According to him, the level of joblessness among youths have now made many to turn to drug abuse and banditry.

The NNPP candidate, however, pledged to restore the country’s glory if elected next year.

He said he has the capacity to reposition Nigeria’s economy, security and infrastructure, which according to him, pushed him to join the presidential race.

Kwankwaso said, “Well, you see, our strategy normally is to allow people to continue to underrate us. Our politics is underground, not in the air. People could see and touch our supporters and these are committed supporters,” the former Kano State governor added.

“People who very much believe in our ideology; believe that if we are given the opportunity, we are in a position to change many things for the better, and therefore, they also believe that if we get the position, the country will be a better place. That is why you see so many people everywhere in the country showing solidarity for our candidature,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has promised to run an all-inclusive government if he wins next year’s presidential election.

He said, some months back, many people doubted the party’s chances going into next year’s general elections. He, however, said the situation is now different.

“Seven months ago when we decided to join this party, many people thought we were not going anywhere,” Kwankwaso noted. “But by the grace of God, today in this country, everybody knows us,” he said.

