By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has fired a warning to the new crop of strikers in football, including Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, that he is still around.

Lewandowski was awarded the Gerd Muller Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards on Monday.

The Gerd Muller Trophy was formerly known as the Striker of the Year award and always given to a striker who is the highest scoring footballer in the previous season.

The Poland international was warned by Didier Drogba of a “kid” at Manchester City who is “on fire” – a reference to Haaland.

Reacting to the warning, Lewandowski said, “The season is very long, and I know for me it’s also a new chapter with Barcelona.

“Since the first days, I’m feeling very well in this club.”

The 34-year-old added: “From the first minutes, I see that with my team-mates we have big potential and I have the opportunity to score a lot of goals.

“I am sure that all together we are working on this.”

Lewandowski has scored 14 goals so far for Barcelona while Erling Haaland leads with 20 goals for Manchester City.