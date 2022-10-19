Olajide Adediran

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popular as Jandor, has said he was not surprised with the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu by Governor Nyesom Wike of River state.

Adeniran stated this in an interview on Politics Today with Channels Television on Wednesday.

“As a matter of fact, that should surprise anyone, that should surprise anyone, but in my own case, I’m actually not surprise, because it is Governor Wike.

“But, what I’m going to say is first, I want to apologize to Nigerians on behalf of my party in Lagos, because I saw the statement issued by my party and felt we should’nt have behaved like him, but unfortunately we did.

“For me, how can somebody who didn’t support me with all his might within the pdp while seeking the party ticket think he’s got the magic wand to take decision for the generality of Lagosians.

Adeniran stated that he has not done anything wrong to deserve the Wike treatment of the PDP in Lagos.

He said, “During the primary, he was one the governors that came to receive me because of the ability they’ve seen in me. I appreciate them. I did not not with a naira of his and absolutely he supported the party in Lagos during that primary but not me.

“I have planned everything before Governor Seyi Makinde actually introduced me to him (Wike) and during my primary he didn’t buy my form,” he said.

Adediran stated further, “He was supporting somebody else in Lagos because he needed structure to win. I don’t have that structure. I came in with nothing. They’ve done all the structure in the PDP before my coming.

“Then I said to Governor Seyi Makinde that this is your friend (Wike), you are my leader but your friend is not supporting me and we understood why he was doing that, because I didn’t have anything at that time,” he said.