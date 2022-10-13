….assured that work will soon begin soon on Itele, Ota-Idiroko roads

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described as unfortunate, the decision of the immediate past governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun to support the governorship candidate of another party during the forthcoming general elections.

Abiodun, who said this in Ota at a combined ward meeting of the 16 wards in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, said he is never perturbed by the outburst of Amosun, but he remain focus and looking ahead towards a successful reelection.

He said, “it is regrettable that the former governor has forgotten so quick how his preferred candidate in another party lost woefully during the last general elections”.

Abiodun noted that his victory during the 2019 general elections became a success story despite the antics, anti-party politics of the Senator Amosun

“I watched it on television recently a former governor saying he would work for the emergence of our presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, he is definitely going to win the election. But for someone to sit somewhere and say he is going to work for a finished and successful assignment is vain.

“He is a member of our great party and he said that he will not work for the emergence of our party in our state. He is someone that could not even work to become a candidate of the party and he is saying he won’t work for the party during the forthcoming gubernatorial election. Was he even part of those that worked for my emergence during the last election? God will surprise them,” he said.

Governor Abiodun at the meeting disclosed that work will soon begin on the reconstruction of Itele and Ota-Idiroko road.

He assured that the Atan- Lusada-Agbara, Tollgate-Singer, Ota-Idiroko and Ijoko-Ota-Alagbole roads would soon be completed.

He informed residents of the local government that his administration would stop at noting to ensure that the ongoing road rehabilitation across the local government is completed towards ensuring the smooth movement of goods and services.

Abiodun while also noting that he would send two or three graders to the local government to assist them in grading rural roads, also said that about ten electricity transformers would be sent to the local government area.

He implored the party faithful in the local government to continue to hold their ward meetings, saying that his administration would try its best to extend welfare packages to youths and women in the local government.

He assured that his administration would continue to align with the party executive at the various wards in order to identify some of the challenges facing them, stressing that the welfare of party members would be given a topmost priority in the scheme of things

Earlier, the Chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Sheriff Adewale applauded the governor for his commitment towards the development of the state, assuring that members of the party at the local government level would work hard in ensuring that the governor’s re-election and the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu as the next president is guaranteed.