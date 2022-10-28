Olisah Metuh

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh has said he is not interested in the long-running rift between the party’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Metuh made this assertion on Thursday in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said his appeal to them is to focus on issues.

Metuh said, “My appeal to them is to focus on things that will broaden and enhance good governance in this country and deepen democracy as well.

Asked about is opinion about the PDP crisis, Metuh simply said, “Surulere,” adding that “the leadership of the party knows what to do. I’m not interested in partisan politics.”

Recall that Metuh resigned from the PDP

In a letter to PDP The National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Metuh said being a member of the PDP or any political party won’t allow him to “work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people”.

He stated, “During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realization that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria.

“The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to Democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

“Being Non-Partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship.

“In that regard, I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics,” the letter partly read.

“Any future participation in politics will only be limited to non-partisan involvements in areas of sustaining and deepening democracy and governance in Nigerian and at the global level.”

He urged Ayu to “insist on issue-based engagement in our political space as the country cannot afford the bitterness and divisions that may arise otherwise.”

Ayu has been in the news for months over calls for his resignation by Wike and some PDP governors and stalwarts, who insist that a northerner should not be the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate.

Wike and his allies including Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, have not been seen in any of Atiku’s rallies.

