Buddung music artiste and songwriter, Lemikan Olawale who is known by his stage name is Gbsongz has stated that the music industry and indeed Nigerian entertainment space should be on the lookout for him.

The Ondo State-born singer who was born and raised in Lagos into a family of four recalled how his music journey started as early as “when I was in primary school as I’ve always had something for music and even my peers then knew and always motivated me.”

Though his parents disproved his decision to make music as they wanted him to rather focus on other professions, GBsongz was adamant and knew what he wanted out of life.

Speaking about how his music journey had progressed over the years, the singer said “I’ve been in the music industry for close to six years professionally. I’ve worked with various creatives and I’ve also dropped a project titled “On Me” I’ve also been featured by an amazing artist called Hypeman Lucky in his project titled “Chop Life”. People enjoy my versatility because I can do R&B, Afrobeat, Afropop, and also hip hop. I’m very optimistic about my musical talent. I’ll be a household name by God’s Grace.”

Asked how he came up with the name GBsongz, the On Me singer said his classmates and friends at home were calling him Gbrains because of “my versatility and the way I’m calculative in my doings, but across the line, somebody started imitating the name “Gbrains”, so in order to avoid copywriting problems, my management requested that I modify the name. Due to the fact that, you know, I’m the melodic song machine, I made the decision to change the Gbrains to GB and add songz, making it “GBsongz”.”