By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has begun a search for a woman to make his wife.

Brown who is known for his self-claimed title ‘Princess of Africa’ but now claiming to be ‘King of Africa’ seems to have fully embraced his masculinity.

Vanguard had earlier reported the controversial social media personality stirred a lot of reactions online when he denounced the title of the Princess of Africa to addressing himself instead as the “The King of Africa “

The 22-year-old announced his marita intention on his Instagram page on Monday made known after sharing a series of photos of himself dressed like a young man.

He captioned post, saying he was the latest bachelor in town, adding he was in need of a woman to call his own.

He wrote: “The latest bachelors in town, am single looking for a woman to call wife.”

