Paris Saint Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has denied rumours that he wants to leave the club in the January winter transfer window.

Reports had gone wild last week that the Frenchman is unhappy at PSG, and therefore was pushing for a move out of the club.

The 23-year-old has however claimed that the reports were false, adding that he is very happy at the club.

I am very happy at PSG. I never asked to leave in January. The information that came out on the day of the game I didn’t understand. I was as surprised as everyone else. There are people who may think I’m involved in this, but I’m not”, said Mbappe after the win over Olympique Marsielle.

I’m a soccer player. The most important thing for me is to play. If I start to get too distracted, I will get tired very quickly. We were stunned when we found out. Am I angry with PSG?No, not at all. This is completely wrong. I am very happy here.”