By Efosa Taiwo

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced that he is gay.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon before he deleted it, Casillas tweeted, “I hope you respect me: I’m gay. #felizdomingo”

Shortly after his announcement, the 41-year-old received a wave of support online, including from Barcelona icon and his former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, who responded by saying, “The time has come to tell our story, Iker”.

He joins a number of high-profile former athletes including Blackpool forward Jake Daniels who became the first active UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay.

Casillas won the World Cup with Spain and three Champions Leagues amid other trophies in his well-decorated career.

He had previously been married, and had two children, with Spanish journalist Sara Carbonero before their separation in March 2021.

