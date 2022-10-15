..his one year in office is refreshing…Northern Stakeholders

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senator representing the Northern Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has disclosed that empathy for his people and the desire to improve their living standard was a major motivation for him.

He also said that he feels the pain of his people because a lot of vacuum has been created because of a lack of basic amenities including good roads, pipe-borne water, and electricity amongst other which he is trying to fill.

Sen. Jarigbe who spoke during the “one Million man solidarity walk” on Saturday in Ogoja said he was more concerned about meeting the felt needs of his people and nothing more.

His words:” We have provided a lot of things to make life easy for our people,

We are trying to fill in the gaps by providing for them.

“I treat my people with empathy, I put them myself in their shoes, I feel their pains deeply, hence I’m making sure they enjoy the basic things of life like a government should do.

“Their support for me is actually unparalleled, organic and I owe them a lot, and I won’t relent in ensuring life becomes easier for them because the mandate is theirs, ” he said

Speaking further he urged the people of Cross River to vote the PDP across and make sure the PDP takes over the state as the current government has failed

On their part elder statesmen and some retired technocrats, Idi Yakubu, and Dr. Ikani Wogar amongst others said since Sen. Jarigbe was elected into the Senate about a year, he has done excellently.

Yakubu said: “He has restored our confidence in governance and political leadership hence we are ready to throw our full weight behind him

“We are aware that the voting pattern has changed as the people will only follow the leaders who have shown them the light and broken a lot of barriers in politics which has in no small way improved their living standard immensely,” he said.

On his part, a retired technocrat, Dr. Wogar said no Senator in the history of the Senatorial District has performed as Jarigbe has done in the last year adding that his giant strides were simply incredible.

“He has met most of our felt needs and we are not in doubt that he would do more as he continues in that office, his competence, and capacity is unprecedented.

“If he could achieve all this in one year, just imagine what he would do in four years as Senator.

“He has restored the hope of the common man in the

government, he has proven that when humanity is brought to the fore of politics the people will be greatly impacted and the response is what you have seen the people do today.

One of the organisers , Chief James Obi described Sen Jarigbe Agom as Their own “Peter Obi” People are connecting to him through many of his projects scattered across the northern Senatorial District and are visible to the blind.