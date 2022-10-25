Meghan Markle finally opens up on her roots

By Ada Osadebe

American member of the British royal family, Meghan Markle, has opened up on her genetic heritage, revealing that she is 43% Nigerian.

According to Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex made this known in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, where she expressed her desire to learn more about her roots.

In the episode, Markle discussed with American actress Issa Rae, Nigerian-American writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and professor Emily Bernards, stating she took a genealogy test which revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago,” Markle stated.

When her guests asked her to share what the results entailed, she said, “I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago, I’m 43% Nigerian.”

She was further asked by Ziwe what tribe is from, “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?”

The Duchess of Sussex answered saying, “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

The podcast revelation was the first time Meghan opened up about her ancestral background on the public stage.

