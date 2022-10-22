By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu has promised to tackle perennial flood menace rocking Kogi and other states in Nigeria.

Kachukwu made this promise while speaking at a town hall meeting ahead of the commencement of the party’s campaign in Lokoja, the Kogi state Capital.

Kachikwu while commiserating with the victims and families of those who lost their lives and property due to flooding stressed the need to start re-planning by going back to the basis where the nation got it wrong.

“We cannot allow our people to continue to suffer hardships; this flood has cost us billions, several lives lost, farmlands and property destroyed.

“We must start thinking differently. We must know what we have and what we can do with the available resources,” he said.

According to him, the country needs experts who would examine the flood patterns to understand the gravity of flooding in every season in order to tackle it.

He promised to collaborate with experts in steel management across the globe to revamp ailing Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Kachikwu emphasised that some vested interests had stopped the steel company from working for years.

He assured the people of his commitment and vision to turn things around and alleviate their suffering as well as Nigeria at large.

The ADC presidential candidate appealed to Nigerians for their votes including the ADC candidates across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

A former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Kogi State, Mrs Justina Abanida, urged the people to rally round the presidential candidate and vote massively for ADC.

Kogi State Chairman of the ADC, Mr Kingsley Ogga, assured the presidential candidate that Kogi remained a stronghold for ADC.

Ogga promised that they would deliver the state in a landslide victory for ADC at the poll in the 2023 presidential elections.