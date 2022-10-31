Sen. Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Oyo State, says his administration will not give flimsy excuses to justify failures, if elected.

Folarin made the assertions on Monday at the inauguration of the State APC Campaign Council in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Isiaka Kolawole was inaugurated as the Director-General alongside 3,332 other members at a well attended event.

Folarin said that unlike the incumbent administration in the state, the APC Government, under his administration, would transform education, health, agriculture, security, environment and other sectors of the state economy.

“I use this opportunity to allay the fears of Oke-Ogun people that our administration will not insult your sensibilities.

“We won’t turn the agrarian zone of the state to a destitute and beggars’ centre

as captured in the manifestoe of the present government in the state,” he said.

The governorship candidate said he would bring growth and development to the zone, adding that Agriculture was the panacea for sustainable growth and development.

He promised to leverage on the agricultural potential to grow the state economy, address food insecurity and create massive employment opportunities for millions of unemployed youths.

Folarin assured the citizens and residents of the state that APC would engage in issue-based campaign, saying that the party do not believe in violence as well as propaganda to win elections.

He pleaded for cooperation and unity of purpose with a view to achieving electoral victories in 2023 general elections.

“I want to restate that I am not seeking the mandate of Oyo State citizens and residents to rule, but to serve the state.

“Our mission is to move Oyo State forward for Growth and Development and to restore her dignity and pace-setting status,” he said.

In his remarks, Kolawole said that he accepted the appointment because the party was fielding its best eleven as presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates for the elections.

“Everyone knows Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his qualitative leadership and track of excellent performance as a public administrator, he will undoubtedly reposition Nigeria for the betterment of the downtrodden.

“I am convinced that Sen. Teslim Folarin as Governor of Oyo State comes 2023 will be the best thing to happen to the Pacesetter State,” he said.

Kolawole said that Folarin had since the age of 39 years being providing qualitative representation to the great people of Oyo Central Senatorial District and Oyo State at large.

He said that Folarin was determined to move Oyo State forward for growth and development, assuring them that he won’t be “an accidental governor as he is well prepared for good governance”.

“I want to declare that all party members and support groups are automatic members of the campaign council.

“Let us work together to achieve electoral victory in 2023 for the betterment of the masses,” he said.

Kolawole said that the campaign council would work in synergy with the Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin-led reconciliation committee to achieve total reconciliation and harmonisation of all party members.

“I want to assure citizens and residents of Oyo State that we will run an issue-based campaign.

“Our teeming party members and support groups across the 351 wards of Oyo State are under instruction not to engage in negative campaigns or violence,” he said.

Kolawole said that the progressive party has a track record of peace and excellent performance, promising that the same would be replicated in the state.

He further assured the good people and residents of the state that the next government under Sen. Folarin would restore security of lives and property.

NAN reports that the event was attended by the party’s candidates, members of the party’s State Executive Council and host of supporters.(NAN)

