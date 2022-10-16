.Biodun Oyebanji

Idowu Bankole

While addressing a packed stadium, the newly sworn-in Governor Abiodun Oyebanji pledged to make Ekiti state a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress.

In his words: “My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress.

“A land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety. A land of honour where integrity matters.

‘For this vision to be actualised we need to focus on a roadmap to get there.”

Governors at the swearing-in ceremony were Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwoolu; Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki; Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar.

Also in attendance were the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governors of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo and Ayodele Fayose; pioneer Chairman of APC and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande.

