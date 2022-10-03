By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actor and film producer, Kunle Afolayan has said that he is undeterred by the rejection his movie “Anikulapo” got from the Nigerian Oscars committee.

The highly regarded “Anikulapo” film was reportedly turned down by the Nigerian Oscars committee earlier on Monday.

The Academy Awards does not believe that Anikulapo deserves to be nominated despite the accolades it has received in nations all over the world since its release.

The Oscars or Academy Awards are honors bestowed for artistic and technical achievements in the domestic and international film industries.

The awards are often regarded as the most prestigious and significant ones in the international entertainment industry.

Reacting via his Twitter page, Afolayan said the rejection would not stop him from continuing with what he does, noting how pleased he is with the rave the movie is getting across the world.

He wrote, “I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world have decided to tagged ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “ even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it’s not worth submitting for the Oscars.Will keep making doing my own thing. Anikulapo to the world regardless”

