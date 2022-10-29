Social rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has vowed that she will hold the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable to Nigerians if elected President in 2023.

Yesufu made this vow while speaking at the presidential campaign flag-off of Obi in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital on Saturday.

She said, “…2023 election is an election for survival…we are not only voting for ourselves, we are also voting for our children and our grandchildren, and the generation yet to come, we want Mr Peter Obi to be in office, I will hold him accountable, we’ll ensure he works for the people…”

Also present with Obi on the campaign ground are his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Yesufu, and the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, among other party chieftains.

Speaking earlier, Obi decried Nigeria not qualifying for World Cup, saying his administration, if elected, would invest money in sports.

He said, “A country of 200 million people, we did not qualify for World Cup? …We will put money in sports, the youths will have goals, we will go to World Cup one way. How can they play World Cup without Nigeria?” Obi queried.

“We will give you back your job, we will give you back your country. You will be proud of Nigeria,” he also said earlier.

