By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has expressed determination to give residents of the state a new lease of life as Governor if elected in 2023 Governorship poll.

This came on the heels of Akwa Ibom indigenes based in Lagos declaring support and readiness to ensure Jandor’s victory at the poll.

Speaking on Sunday at the formal presentation of Akwa-Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Pastor Umo Eno in Lagos State, held at the Nigerian Airforce, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Jandor said Eno would follow the footsteps of the incumbent Governor, Obong Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of the South South state.

Adediran, the Lead Visioner of Lagos-4-Lagos Movement added that he would be the 16th Governor of Lagos State and the first independent Governor of the state.

According to him, “We will provide a new leadership in Lagos State. We will check the excesses of motor touts as well as Iyaloja and Babaloja in the state.

“Anyone that closes any market in the state would be sent to prison. I am not going to have any godfather.

“We will ensure that any money collected as revenue in Lagos State is spent for the people of the state as against what is currently obtainable in the state. Time has come to liberate the people of the state.”

Adediran promised non-Yoruba residents in the state that they will continue to live in peace and harmony under his government and that their contributions to the economy of the state would be appreciated under his government.

Earlier, Eno expressed excitement to be back in Lagos State, where he said he started living in 1968/1970, when his father, a police officer, was transferred there from Enugu State.

While promising to build on the success story of Obong Emmanuel, he said the election is a referendum on the performances of the outgoing Governor.

“The Government of Obong Udom Emmanuel has done so many projects in Akwa Ibom State such as good roads, street lights, walkways, fountains, dualised roads and others, and he has made us proud.

“When the standard bearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came to flag off his campaign in Akwa Ibom, he said that Nigeria wants to be like the state.

“The Governor is building the fourth longest bridge in Nigeria. He has opened Akwa Ibom by air, land and see.

“With this, you don’t have too much business in Lagos. Its time to go back home, Udom is working. We will send you logistics to return home to vote, while those here should vote for the PDP candidates, particularly Jandor,” he said.

The cleric-turned politician stressed that Akwa Ibom is about what one has done and what he could do, saying that people could now touch any local government in Akwa Ibom from Uyo under one hour.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has given us peace. Akwa Ibom is not broken, we need to continue the trajectory of development.

“We have “Arise Agenda” to show that God that has done it before would do it again.”

Udom, represented by Elder Samuel Bassey, said that Lagos is special to Nigeria and that it is the 31st Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.

Bassey said that since Lagos State has decided to support Eno, nobody could stop him, saying that he would continue the projects of outgoing Governor Udom.

