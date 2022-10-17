.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the North that he would defeat the rag-tag army of bandits and end insecurity with modern technology if elected president in 2023.

Speaking at the Arewa Joint Committee Interactive session with Presidential Candidates holding at the Arewa House Kaduna on Monday, the former Governor of Lagos State eulogized the late Premier of defunct Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna who he described as a reference point, saying together with Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tarawa Balewa, laid the solid foundation of a united Nigeria.

The Presidential hopeful who was accompanied to the event by some APC Governors of Northern extraction promised that his economic policies would among others, leverage Nigeria’s abundant solid mineral deposits and enhance the economic well-being of the nation.

He said he would use his experience in building human capital, industry and institutions which had made Lagos what it is today to make Nigeria a much better and developed country.