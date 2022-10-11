By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE indigenes of Ilaje/ Ese- Odo local governments of Ondo State under the umbrella of Ilaje/Ese Progressive Union has decried the continuous ILL- treatment of Ilaje communities of Ondo State in the appointment of managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group in a statement made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, disclosed that it has, however, dragged the federal government to court on this particular issue.

According to the statement, the group and its leader Amb. Samuel Adegoke Ebiesuwa dragged Federal government before a federal High Court sitting in Abuja with the suit No: FHC/C5/156/2021 through their leading counsel Femi Falana SAN who explained that since the inception of the NDDC the position of the managing director has been held among Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States of South South region.

It further stated that, Ondo State, which is the 5th largest oil producing States has been left out as against the section 12 (i) of the NDDC Act which states very clearly that: “there shall be for the Commission, a Managing Director, and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil producing areas starting with the member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate amongst member states in the order of production.”

Ebiesuwa, however, said the sole administratorship is illegal, adding that: “It is Ondo State’s turn to produce a managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and therefore, it’s of utmost importance to approach court being the last hope of the common to demand for Justice and equity for the indigenes of Ilaje communities of Ondo State.”

The Ilaje/Ese- Odo Progressive Union through their Counsel Mr. Femi Falana has prayed court to dissolve a sole administrator held by Mr. Akwa Okon Effiong and to order President Buhari to constitute a substantive NDDC board with the indigene of Ondo State as the managing director for the sake of equity and fairness.

However, the case was adjourned till on the 8th of November 2022.

