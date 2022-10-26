The people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District also known as Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, Tuesday renewed their PDP vows, with a pledge to vote resoundingly for all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP from the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, Senatorial candidate, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, as well as House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates of the party.

Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial district comprises 10 local government areas including, Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, Obot Akara, Abak, Etim-Ekpo, Ika, Oruk-Anam, Ukanafun, Ikono and Ini local government areas with 108 wards.

Speaking at Ikot-Ekpene Township Stadium, venue of the PDP campaign flag-off for the Senatorial District, leaders of the district including, a PDP chieftain and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, Senator Aloysios Etok, State PDP Chairman, and Chairman of the campaign Council, Elder Aniekan Akpan, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, Prince Akpan Ikim who spoke on-behalf of youths in the district, Inimfon Bassey who spoke onbehalf of students, and a woman leader,Mrs. Inibehe Silas, all reechoed the position of the people of the Senatorial District that PDP is the only party they know and no other, assuring of their readiness to empty their votes in 108 wards for PDP.

Senator Ibok-Essien maintained “ The most stable Senatorial District in this country is Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District. Since 1960, Ikot-Ekpene district is always delivering the winning party. Each of the candidate we vote for has always emerged victorious. Azikiwe, Shagari have been to this stadium.

“All candidates lined up for various elective positions in this party are all qualified, competent, credible and have capacity for the positions they are vying for, and we will deliver them.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is a performing Governor. The reward for that hardwork is for us to rally round and ensure we give you a worthy successor that will sustain the development strides we’ve witnessed under your watch. Umo Eno is our next Governor”.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the PDP Gubernatorial hopeful, Pastor Umo Eno, flanked by his wife Patience, and his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi thanked the people of the Senatorial District for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, and pledged to sustain the tempo of development in the state.

The Nsit-Ubium born entreprenur, and CEO of Royalty Group Umo said his administration will boost small and medium scale entreprise development, and also promised to establish an international market in Ikot Ekpene when elected into office.

“We shall build upon the legacies of Governor Udom Emmanuel. We shall continue with your good works, we will connect the dots, further the peace and work to ensure that the peace is sustained, So that we can continue the monumental projects”.

“Ikot-Ekpene will be an enterprise hub. We will build an International market in Ikot Ekpene so that the hardworking people of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District will have where to do their business and where to turn their enterprises into wealth”.

Also addressing the people of the Senatorial District, Governor Udom Emmanuel flanked by his wife, Martha and Deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo appreciated the people of the district for their steadfastness with the PDP.

He particularly commended them for the support they have given his government, and assured that with Umo Eno as the next Governor, more developmental strides would be witnessed in the State.

The Governor also canvassed support for the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, saying it was time for Nigeria to be rescued from bad leadership.

“PDP is ready to take over Nigeria.

Thank you for the assurance on Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom State has not benefitted a single road from the APC led federal government.

“Politics is about interest. Let me thank all of you for the support. PDP is the only party that will bring back the good old days.

“The kind of party that has brought this untold hardship on Nigerians should not be allowed to return to power”

High point of the ceremony was the presentation of flags to the Senatorial candidate of the PDP for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, House of Representatives candidates for Abak/Etim-Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Ukanafun/Oruk-Anam Federal Constituency, Hon. Unyime Idem, Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency, Idongesit Ntekpere, and Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Dr. Glory Edet as well as the state house of assembly candidates.

Also, the PDP received some defectors from the APC back to its fold, among them, former ALGON Chairman, and former House of Assembly Member for Essien Udim State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen, former Chairman of Obot-Akara local government Council, Hon. Tiebet Joshua, Mr. Akara Joe Umoren from Ikot Ekpene, Barr. Kingsley Ekpa from Ikot Abasi, Engr. Isaiah Ukpai from Ini, Mrs. Maria Thomas, Dr. Silas Udofia from Ikono, and Mr. Michael Ntuen among others

RELATED NEWS