By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne; and his running mate, Hon. Okey Igwe; were among those who made the final list of candidates for the 2023 governorship poll published Tuesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Other candidates who made the 36- man list included the governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe; his running mate, Hon. Obinna Ichita; the Labour Party governorship candidate, Dr Alex Otti; and his running mate, Emetu Lekwachi.

On the list also were the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike; his running mate, Gloria Akara; Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; and his running mate, Ngozi Nwasimuo; Chima Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party, YPP; and his running mate, Chima Anyaso.

Further analysis of the list shows that 16 out of the 16 governorship candidates are males while only two are females.

Only four females made the list of deputy governorship candidates while the rest were males.

