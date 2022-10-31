By Gabriel Olawale

Col Linus Ohanehi (Rtd), the father in-law to Chief Executive Officer of Homes and Homes Real Estate Solutions Limited Dr Ikem Ume-Ezoke is dead.

The statement signed by Dr Ikem Ume-Ezoke said: “with heavy heart but total gratitude to God for a life well spent, I announce the death of my father in-law Hon. Col. Linus Ife Ohanehi (Onowu Ihiala).

According to him, “Ochiagha was a gallant soldier in the House of God and humanity, a great father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and brother.

The funeral service of the Biafran warlord will kickstart with Service of Song/Celebration of Life on December 3, 2022 by 5pm at Brendas Reception Hall 13900 Beechnut St. Houston, 77083, Texas, USA.

On January 25, 2023, there will be a Virgil Mass/family wake keep at the family compound at Umuezeogu in Ihiala, Anambra by 6pm.

On January 25, 2023 is Requiem Mass at St Martins of Tours Catholic Church Odoata in Ihiala, Anambra by 10am while interment follows at the family compound at Umuezeogu Ihiala.

Col Linus Ohanehi was immediate past Traditional Prime Minister of Ihiala Town and a retired Colonel in the Nigerian Army who commanded several Biafran battalions during the Biafra War. Correct man! May His soul RIP ,Amen, Dr Ikem added.

RELATED NEWS