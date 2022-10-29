It is almost unfathomable that a father could be sleeping with his own biological daughter. And even more unbelievable is that while this is happening the mother is in the know and goes any length to cover up the act in the name of protecting the good name of the family. The film, ” Ije Awele” tells a story of a family going through the tribulation of such experience

The much anticipated feature film is set to be released soon while the trailer has been released. The executive producer of the project, Emeka Nwokocha shares the inspiration behind the film while asserting that the storyline was inspired by real life experience of some girls that shared their pains and anguish of abuse with him.

Nwokocha said, “I recently met a girl who confessed to me that she and her sister were deflowered by their father. She thought it was a normal thing until she mentioned it to some of her friends.

“Later, I got to know there were other cases like hers. The rise in such cases inspired the movie and the need to bring to the world what really happens and to encourage victims to speak out.”

“The star-studded, thought-provoking project produced by Victoria Nwogu and directed by Emeka Ojukwu highlights the story of very many girls in the world facing abuse from people who should protect them. It touches on all sides of a young girl’s journey to self-discovery.”

The stellar cast includes Victoria Nwogu, Onyeka Onwenu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu, and Jidekene Achufusi (Swanky JKA).

Speaking further, Nwokocha gave the synopsis of the movie, adding that it is a must-watch movie as it brings to fore such a reality the world may find hard to accept but true.

“The movie Ije Awélé, is a story of a girl who has been molested by her father since the age of 6, she finds out in her later years that her mother has known all the while and has been giving her contraceptives, covering up for her father in order to save the family name.

This leaves the young girl feeling mostly betrayed and begins searching for answers, because “how can a mother do this to her own child?!! Along the way she finds love and finds more secrets. In the end she finds fulfillment and grows past the abuse and anger,” Nwokocha narrates.

RELATED NEWS