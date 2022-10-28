By Jimitota Onoyume

The governorship bid of the Deputy President of the Senate, DPS, and Delta state standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege got another boost as the Ijaw traditional rulers forum, offered him royal blessings, lauding his achievements so far in the National Assembly.

Senator Omo-Agege who paid a visit on the forum at the palace of the Chairman , His Royal Majesty , Elder Capt King Joseph Timiyan, JP, Torubobor I, Agbonu, the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha kingdom, said he was working assiduously with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA to raise funding for the Nigerian Maritime university, NMU, Okerenkoko, Warri south west local government area .

Continuing the Senator said completion of the Ayakoromo bridge, Burutu local government area will top the attention of his government when he becomes governor of the state .

He also promised to complete the Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu Local Government Area of the state,. describing the failure of the state government to establish a university in Ijaw areas as a clear indication of the alleged neglect of the area by the government in the last seven years

“Other than the contribution by Governor James Ibori who constructed the Bomadi Bridge, no other major construction has been by successive governments. We will change the narrative for the Ijaw people and give them a sense of belonging. They have been neglected for too long,”

Meantime, the Chairman of the forum His Royal Majesty, Timiyan spoke glowingly of Senator Omo-Agege, urging him to go round Ijaw areas to have a good knowledge of the challenges facing them.

“From your interventions in the Senate and in your constituency in particular, some of us will even think you are part of the Executive. Some of these are what the Executive is supposed to do for us. So if you are elected as governor, we know you will do better.

“We will call on our God to chose the best for us. And this is the prayer we are going to offer to you. The almighty God will be behind you. The Ijaw gods will be behind you. Because the Ijaws also have their spirits behind them

“You will also see for yourself our production quantum from oil that is taking care of the nation. Go to all the Ijaw Kingdoms and campaign so that when you are on board you already first hand knowledge of what these people are lacking”.

Paramount ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty , King Charles Ayemi-Botu offered the royal blessings on the governorship candidate.

Some of those in the entourage of Senator Omo-Agege were his running mate/Deputy Chairman APC campaign organisation, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi; the state party chairman, and Co-Chairman of the campaign organisation, Elder Omeni Sobotie; Director General and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsdey Orubebe; Deputy DG and Chief of Staff to the DPS, Dr Otive Igbuzor; Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Olorogun Ima Niboro; elder statesman. And many others.

