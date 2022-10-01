…urges Bayelsa Govt on enacting legislation prohibiting open defecation

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A nonprofit organization, Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, weekend, disclosed making resolve to partner the Bayelsa State Government on Bayelsa State’s educational sector for rapid human capacity development.

This was made known by the President, Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, Prof Mondy Gold, while engaging with the BEDTF management along with other executive members of IDC in a virtual conference.

Gold explained why it became imperative for IDC to synergize with Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund, BEDTF, in the execution of some projects in the state’s public schools for greater impact in building the future of the youth and State in general.

To this end, he expressed IDC’s willingness to collaborate with BEDTF to ensure its mandate to the youth are fulfilled as far as education is concerned.

He said with the calibre and capacity of professionals in the IDC across several countries, they are longing to give back in keep MD and cash to add value to the lives of young and vibrant Ijaw youth and the Ijaw nation at large, and they are ready to come with their contacts to galvanize development of the Ijaws.

Also speaking, the Vice President of IDC, Antonia Garner, while speaking on IDC’s capacity said it can mobilize donor organisations to concentrate developmental projects and programmes in Bayelsa State, because the State is the center for Ijaws back home and in Diaspora.

However, commended BEDTF over initiating people oriented projects that would positively transform lives of young people in the State.

She also acknowledged that the Fund has stood in the gap to provide matching grants for projects.

Meanwhile, Chairman, IDC, Gesiere Brisibe-Dorgu, pointed that with solid and lasting strategy and synergy, projects for educational development could be achieved, and this would make IDC, Bayelsa State and Ijaw nation proud.

However, Brisibe-Dorgu urged the Bayelsa State Government on enacting legislation prohibiting open defecation, which is a major health hazard plaguing parts of the State as open defecation is practiced widely, which has polluted water sources for the people of the State,

She lamented the lack of development in Ijaw Land, as it has continued to lag behind among other ethnic nationalities in the country, hence all Ijaw sons and daughters are to collectively with patriotism develop the land.

Meanwhile, Chairman, BEDTF, Prof Turner Isoun, commended the IDC for executing legacy and people oriented projects across communities, which have transformed lives.

Isoun, who was represented by Prof Francis Sikoki, said it became imperative for the Fund to establish partnership with development partners, like-minded groups and philanthropic organizations in line with the law establishing the EDTF, as it has been a serious burden for the Bayelsa State Government to shoulder educational services alone, thereby it is now necessary to think out of the box to collaborate with other organizations, especially the private sector to lighten this burden.

According to him, the vocational trainings that are being designed were done based on required basic skill sets for companies, industries and the labour market.

He said as part of the vocational training, building, plumbing, carpentry, welding and fabrication for the oil and gas industry, and tourism and hospitality are some identified skills needed to meaningfully engage youth and would drastically reduce social vices in the State.

The Executive Secretary, BEDTF, Alice Atuwo, said the proposed projects include the construction of science and technology laboratories, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programmes, sick bays and capacity building for Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) programmes, which are designed to complement existing structures in the State’s educational sector.

Atuwo also promised IDC of the Fund’s readiness in contributing promptly its counterpart funding in order to strengthen the proposed partnership in providing the needed educational development in the State.

RELATED NEWS