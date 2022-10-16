Former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha on Sunday tasked security operatives to investigate and unearth those impersonating for devious purposes.

He made the rebuttal in a statement he personally signed, stressing that a controversial voice call, now viral, wherein he was said to have issued threats and a letter to the attorney general and minister of justice, urging him not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, were both forged for devious purpose.

The statement reads, “Since January 14, 2020 when the Supreme Court of Nigeria supplanted the electoral will of the good people of Imo State by removing me from office, I have maintained a studious silence, refusing to join issues with malcontents who orchestrated the judicial heist despite all the provocations.

“I consciously yielded to the maxim that silence is golden, so as not to inflame passion in our dear state. But there comes a time when silence is no longer golden. That time is now. It appears that some people are not satisfied with their stolen mandate.

“They want to drag me out by an orchestrated campaign of lies. And those carrying out this campaign of calumny against my person are doing so at the behest of the same man who was imposed on Imo State. But I understand their dilemma.

“Having succeeded in their evil plot of removing me from office, they realised that the bigger battle was winning the hearts and minds of the people. And that is proving difficult. That they have failed to endear themselves to the good people of Imo State in the last 34 months is why they are now desperate.

“And also becoming dangerous. So dangerous that they are now working with political renegades across party lines.

“While in office, Emeka Ihedioha was their nightmare. But they have also realised to their utmost chagrin that even out of office, I have remained a bigger nemesis hence the unceasing campaign of calumny with the sole purpose of damaging my reputation and putting a wedge between me and Imolites. In doing this, there are no off-limits.

“They have forged documents, concocted voice messages, perjured and maximised the social media in throwing mud to see if anyone sticks. They use issues that are very dear to our people in this nefarious project.

“Two of such devious acts were a purported voice of me making threats and a letter, also purportedly written by me to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, advising him not to honour the Appeal Court judgement that discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra so as not to imperil the 2023 elections.

“It is laughable and preposterous, knowing my background and predicament that I will be writing to the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, asking him to continue to illegally hold on to Nnamdi Kanu even after a court of competent jurisdiction had discharged him.

“What benefits will such a letter confer on me in a matter of such public concern, sensitivity and volatility. How does that make sense?

“If anyone should be afraid of a freed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, it is Hope Uzodimma. The fact that he and fellow characters will concoct such a letter shows the level they are prepared to go in order to hang on to the power they acquired through dubious means.

“While Nigerians are aware that those who can forge polling results for manufactured votes can forge anything, I have decided not to keep silent again in the face of this criminal defamation of my character because as we inch closer to the 2023 elections, the evil machinations will intensify.

“I am not unduly worried, though, because our people know better. But we can no longer allow criminality to reign supreme. I therefore urge the security agencies to investigate those behind this blatant forgery and bring them to justice. Criminality should not be elevated to an art of governance. Imolites deserve better.”