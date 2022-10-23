If we dare to pursue our goals, we will all be successful. As we navigate the different facets of life, our choices have a significant impact on how we feel about ourselves. Every man is driven by the ability to influence the world, even if it is exceptional for a man to strive for grandeur and triumph.

As a result, Igwe Ndubueze Johnpaul, also called Igwe Pope has a lot of zeal for establishing a corporate proposition, consequently, he exhibits organizational qualities identical to that of a business lord. His goal is to elevate and enrich people from all walks of life and ethnicities to produce a new generation of thinkers who are ready to take on the world.

He was successful in launching a company that now earns him a fortune upon finishing his studies. Before making such a crucial decision, He was rejected from the Under-17 National Team Trials. additionally a former pupil of the Anambra State-based Goldenchild Football Academy. Over time, he progressed to become the team and camp leader. As a result, Igwe Ndubueze started working for the Academy at this time as a delegate and ultimately rose to the position of the owner of the Goldenchild football academy. Two honorary honours are among his current accomplishments. First off, he was elected a Doctor Fellow of CIPRMP, Ghana, which is the organization that held the award.

Igwe Johnpaul was congratulated by family and friends. Second, he was acknowledged as one of the youngest recipients of the “NELSON MANDELA LEADERSHIP AWARD OF EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY” in Nigerian history. This happened on September 12th, 2022. In recognition of his tremendous efforts as a well-known young entrepreneur par excellence, a person of renown, a goal-oriented individual, and someone passionate about youth, entertainment, and societal development, he was named the West African Youth Ambassador. The Conseil de la Jeunesse de la Cedeao, the presidency of the West African Youth Council, gave this honour. Owning to research, he is currently the youngest man to obtain an Honorary Doctorate in Africa.

However, Igwe Pope asserts that if appointed to any of the National Strategy offices or Companies, he will help them achieve their goals for the appointment, hence nothing less should be expected.

