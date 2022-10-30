The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Akali Usman has again assured Nigerians that the Police and other security agencies were working assiduously to secure the country.

The IGP gave the assurance on Saturday while inaugurating a modern police station and barrack in Ibusa community, Oshimili North LGA of Delta.

The police chief expressed disappointment on the recent security alert by the U.S embassy, saying it was wrong to make such public announcement without first liaising with the police and other security agencies in the county.

“How can you enter the country and say there is security alert, you didn’t inform police, and you go around telling your people don’t go to Abuja.

“When you have information on security, it is proper to inform the police and we will find a way to tackle it, instead of taking it to the public.

“I am urging the media not to help them spread such information. We are working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety of residents,” Usman said.

On the inaugurated projects, the IGP said similar ones were being built across the six geopolitical zones of the country to provide better working condition for police operations.

He appealed to the people of Ibusa community to take ownership of the project and protect it against vandalism.

“This project we are commissioning today is your property, it is built with public money, so it belongs to you and this is why you should protect it at all times.

“This new police station will also be fitted with a CCTV camera that would cover up to two kilometres for security purposes,” Usman said.

He urged members of the public to always provide relevant information on security to the police for prompt action, instead of going public with it to create unecessary apprehension.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Ali Mohammed, commended the IGP for the project and other initiatives to reposition the service since his assumption of office.

He said that the project will motivate police officers and men, and mitigate the numerous challenges facing them.

RELATED NEWS