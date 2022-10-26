By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

INTERNATIONAL Council of Management Consulting Institutes, ICMC, has conferred Fellowship of Institute of Management Consultant, FIMC, on the Managing Director of Frontline Standard Tech Point Ltd, Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen and about 52 other Nigerians.

In a statement issued to Vanguard in Abuja, disclosed that the conferment happened on Tuesday 25th, of October 2022 in Abuja and Wednesday 26th, 2022 in Lagos, respectively.

The conferment is, however, the highest qualification of any consultant globally and also recognized in over 50 countries around the world including China, the United States, US and the United Kingdom, UK.

According to the statement, becoming a member of the IMC demonstrates a commitment to a Code of Ethics and Consultant’s Pledge, as well as continued professional development, and a high standard of consulting expertise.

“Dr.Benjamin and others on the list became Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants through the International Council of Management Consulting Institute.

“This is in recognition of their numerous strides and contributions towards the advancement of the management Consultancy industry and distinguished business leadership over the years”, it added.

In another statement by the Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the IMC-Nigeria, however, described Dr. Gbe Benjamin’s fellowship award as being “in recognition of academic and professional standing, and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards of management consulting practice, ethics, competence and client service”

It reads in part: “CMC GLOBAL is an international membership organization and a network of management advisory and competency associations and institutes worldwide, who have a shared common purpose in over 50 countries in the world. Other fellowship inductees at the event include Engr. Adeleke Stephen Adedapo, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, Ugbidi Ogar, Dr.Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, former APC National Chairmanship Aspirant from Zamfara state amongst others.

“Incorporated in 1983, the Institute of Management Consultants is the body of professional management consultants approved and registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Constitution and by-laws establishing the IMC empower it to promote and regulate the standards and practice of management consulting among its members throughout Nigeria.

“Its membership is made up of individuals, consulting firms, and organizations who share the responsibility or are potential beneficiaries of improved standards in consulting practice. The IMC, Nigeria, and the IMC South Africa are the only two professional bodies in Africa admitted into the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

“The CMC Qualification is an annually renewable practicing license for management consulting professionals and is reciprocally recognized in over 50 Member Countries of the ICMCI including the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, India, China, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Netherlands, among others. It is only awarded or renewed upon a member attaining a minimum of 35 Credit Hours in a selected range of practice activities under the Institute’s Continuing Professional Development Program (CPDP) in line with the ICMCI global standards.

“It would be recalled that Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen who ventured into politics and contested the PDP Vandeikya/Konshisha House of Reps tickets was recently amongst many dignitaries including Obinna Onyeagbu, AKA Obi Cubana, Folorunsho Alakija, National Women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Boss Mustapher, the secretary to the government of the Federation were conferred with ICOSD Achievement awards for Sustainable development in Africa.

“The award ceremony which was organized by ICOSD in conjunction with the United Nations Sustainable development goals (SDGs) and World Bank Group took place in Abuja on the 21st of October 2022 at the National Ecumenical Center, Central business district (CBD) Abuja, the award ceremony had in attendance the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, the Minister of FCT and several other Ministers and top government functionaries.

Aside his many free youth empowerment ICT trainings in Abuja, Dr. Gbe Benjamin contributed tremendously in reaching out to underprivileged families during the high point of the coronavirus pandemic as his foundation AG-BEN Foundation was one of the charity organizations that contributed tremendously in the distribution of pharmaceutical and other essential products and food to the underprivileged especially in the suburbs of Abuja, Nassarawa and Benue.

“In appreciating the institute for the fellowship awarded the ace administrator and management Consultant thanked the institute and promised to maintain high professional standards at all times.”

