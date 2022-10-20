By Esther Onyegbula

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Layode said that the objective of the newly formed Independent Campaign Group (ICG) is to resolve rancour among All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

Layode, also the Director General of the IÇG in an interview with newsmen said all is now set to ensure victory for APC candidates come 2023 elections.

According to the lawmaker, the core vision of the Independent Campaign Group is to complement the efforts of party.

“The group is to support and exhibit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate as someone who has been promoting and raising human capital, locally and nationally also to rally support for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

“The group will go beyond partisan boundaries, by campaigning as an independent body for APC.

“It will resolve issues faced by partisans in Badagry on mobilisation, and penetration of all sectors to actively involve technocrats, market men, women, entrepreneurs, Christian and Islamic clerics amongst others,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he would use his

wealth of political experience and dexterity, in Badagry to ensure Asiwaju and all other candidates of APC emerge victorious with massive votes during 2023 general elections.

According to Layode, this is possible by mobilizing supporters and voters for Tinubu, and Sanwo-Olu amongst others in the forthcoming election.

The lawmaker also recognized the efforts and support of notable APC Chieftains and like minds in Badagry towards the establishment of ABAT-BOS ICG.

He said that the 11 electoral wards would be provided with branded operational vehicles for mobility, while two other vehicles would be at the Secretariat of the group in Badagry.

The Directory General assured that Badagry Division would deliver votes for the party, adding that since the inception, the party had never lost his constituency to any other political party.

He said that the ABAT-BOS Independent Campaign Group office is located at Noble Plaza, along Joseph Dosu way, opposite First Bank, Badagry.

Layode concluded that very soon the ABAT-BOS Independent Campaign Group will be launched as granular arrangements have been fully completed.