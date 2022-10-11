Icepondis pushed songs like Electricity by Pheelz & Davido, Joha by Asake, Rush by Ayra starr, Sungba by Asake, to claim the number 1 spot on Nigeria iTunes chart.

Melinda is now the trending sound on social medias as it’s claiming several numbers and many more people continue to discover this great tune. Icepondis whose real name is Isaiah Oluwatobiloba Omoniyi stated on an interview he had on Splash FM yesterday 10 October, 2022, that he started his career as a choir in church when he was very young, he also stated that “Melinda” featuring “Boyspark” was produced by himself and distributed by Distrokid under his record label ‘Africa Boyz Records’.

Following the successful release of his debut album “Ease” in 2021, and a single “Obsess” earlier this year, The fast-rising Afrobeats star Icepondis compels our ears to salivate and heart to Melt with his hot new love sound titled ‘Melinda’.

