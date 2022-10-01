.

By Wole Mosadomi

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians to avoid being used as political pawns in the forthcoming 2023 general elections but rather vote for people who will move the country forward and unite all.

He also admonished Nigerians to stand united amid challenges and fight for a united Nigeria ahead and after the coming 2023 elections.

General Babangida who spoke with some journalists in his Minna residence yesterday called on both politicians and electorates to always put national interest above all interests.

He called on the youths especially to read history to be able to appreciate the contributions made by individuals to keep Nigeria one, especially after the civil war.

“ I admonish the younger Nigerians to read more about the history of the country to find out what happened in the past and how we came about as a country.”

“What happened, what roles various people played and come together? Once you know the history of the country very well and the efforts of our founding fathers, then you have a roadmap that you have to follow” he added.

Speaking on the 2023 general election he said, “Nigerians must remain confident, remain optimistic, and focus and avoid being used as political ponds”

“All stakeholders must maintain peace during the electioneering campaign and the election proper,” he declared.

He said his desire is to see Nigeria remain a strong and united country with prosperity and people living in peace with one another.

In his assessment of Nigeria 62 years after independence, he said “ So far so good, first of all, couples of years after independence maybe about 7 years after independence, we went into a civil war which was turbulent but we were able to come out of it quite and successful in the sense that the country remains one”.

General Babangida said after that successive Nigerian governments, both Military and Civilians have all engaged in trying to keep the country united saying “ so far we are still a united country and we should remain more united.

