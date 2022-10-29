The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of one of its men and another one other injured during the rescue operation of travellers abducted at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The command said this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, on Saturday.

He said the DPO attached to the Toll Gate Ibadan led policemen to the area when they started hearing gunshots at the scene of the crime.

The statement was silent on whether some persons were abducted or not but the Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), had earlier told our correspondent that the kidnap attempt was foiled by some security agents.

The police statement read, “On Friday 28/10/2022 at about 1835HRS, operatives of the command attached to Toll-Gate Division received information about sporadic gunshots heard along the Dominion University end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In a swift response to the above, the Divisional Police Officer led a team comprising; Anti-crime patrol operatives, tactical teams, Police Mobile men and local hunters for immediate rescue and further intervention.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams, has ordered full-scale scientific and technological aided Investigations to unravel the events that led to the incident with the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department leading the Charge.

“In the same vein, caregivers, traditional healers and residents within and outside the area of the shooting incident are advised to be on the lookout for gunshot victims and immediately report any strange occurrence to the police for prompt action.

