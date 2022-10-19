By Adeola Badru

The Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke, has charged well meaning Nigerians to make use of their wealth to help the poor so as to avert looming crisis in the country.

Adegoke, in a message on Tuesday to felicitate an Ibadan-born businessman and philanthropist, Chief Dotun Sanusi, on his 54th birthday, said by giving to the less privileged, the rich are contributing their quota towards ensuring peace and tranquility in the society.

He maintained that the country is sitting on a keg of gun powder with the number of the poor increasing daily, describing Sanusi as a foremost investor and a philanthropist par excellence, who is using his wealth to develop the socio-economic and human development of the state and the country as a whole.

The Founder and Chairman, Solutions 93.9FM, Ibadan, added that the graduate of Petroleum Engineering, is using his entrepreneurial skills to transform what was hitherto a jungle into a foremost tourist centre in Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, noting that due to his entrepreneurial ingenuity, a place once referred to as a desert of employment opportunities has become a hub of economic activities.

According to him: “Dotun is known for his patriotism and kind heartedness, who is always making sacrifices to safeguard human capital development.”

“The business mogul remains a shining example of the virtues of choosing entrepreneurship from an early age. He has pursued his career with diligence and perseverance to build some of the state’s largest resort and tourism centre.”

“The humility, simplicity and cosmopolitan outlook of the entrepreneur who defies ethnic and religious persuasions in extending support to the poor and vulnerable and providing employment opportunities without discrimination.”

“I acknowledged Dotun’s role in bolstering the economy through continuous engagement and counseling, inspiring and mentoring young Nigerians to greatness on best practices in promoting the ease of doing business.”

He then prayed the al­mighty God to continue to protect the foremost entrepreneur and his family and grant him more strength to mentor young people in the society.