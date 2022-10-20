The perception that golf is a sport for the elitist class may soon be completely demystified as I-YESS International Golf Academy will be partnering with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Nigeria and other stakeholders for a full blown grassroots programme.

The development was made known to the press over the weekend when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the academy, Dr Bob Olukoya, met with officials of the PGA Nigeria among others in Lagos.

The academy which is expected to commence activities in January 2023, promised to base its programmes and syllabus on internationally acceptable standard.

Dr Olukoya and his colleague, Dr John Pates, a Sports Psychologist who are based in Malvern, England, UK, revealed that the golf development programme would have the academy set up in a tripod zone of the country.

He confirmed that the Sports University in Idumuje-Ugboko, Asaba Delta State capital as the main campus of the academy and will cover the South East and South South zones; Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos for South West Zone and IBB Golf Club, Abuja for the entire Nothern Zone of the country are also proposed campuses.

The academy boss believes golf has the potential of turning lives around for the better as football, which necessitated the need for an effective grassroots programme – an.academy that will produce future golf heroes.

Thus, pathways will be created for graduates of the academy to play in minor tours in Europe, Asia and America even as exceptional players will also advance to major tours with the possibility of attracting internationall sponsors into the country.

“Let me first demystified that perception that golf is for the elites is not true; anybody can play golf, poor or rich, golf is for all; this is why I-YESS International Golf Academy is coming on board to produce the platform for talents to thrive.

“It is a revolution to grow golf from the grassroots across the country; change lives with golf as football; we want to raise and expose future golf heroes, to produce stars as Tiger Woods. But we can’t do it alone, which is why we are in Lagos to meet with the PGA of Nigeria and other stakeholders for partnership,” he explained.

Jide Bolaji, the PGA of Nigeria Secretary and Technical Director, Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) commenting, welcomed the development noting, “It’s the statutory responsibility of the PGA Nigeria to join in the progress and development of golf in Nigeria and taking it to the next level.”

Dr Olukoya was however quick to add that the academy would have its maiden tournament in the first quarter of 2023.

Also as part of the partnership and incentives ahead of the academy commencement, I-YESS International Golf Academy will be offering scholarships to top finishers in the 9th Awa Ibraheem Junior Open Golf Tournament which tees off this weekend at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion include Mike Alika, General Manager, PGA Nigeria; Emy Ekong NOC member and co-founder, 4E Sports, Lagos among others.