By Ayo Onikoyi

The stock of David Reeves Gaba continues to rise as a top-notch disc jockey with his fame spreading across the United Kingdom and especially, among Africans in the diaspora. In a recent chat with Potpourri, he revealed he would have been a football or an artist who does painting and carving.

The high-riding DJ who disclosed that his mentor was DJ Grandmaster Flash, said, I would have been a footballer or end up being an artist who does painting and carving but my passion won in the end. . I am loving it. It has taken me to a few countries. It got me exposed to the entertainment industry, but becoming a DJ was something I have got a passion for as a child and because I love listening to music, that got me into the habit of putting much effort towards it.”

On his relocation to London, he reflected: “It was a huge challenge for me because I couldn’t believe I would survive in another man’s country without my family around me. Being on the street and working in the cold was a big challenge for me but I thank God I survived it.”

DJ Reeves who studied art and sculpture at Yabatech before migrating to the UK is today known variously as a disc jockey, record executive, songwriter, hype man and media personality. He started his career in 2014 and was recently nominated in the Best Smooth Mixer DJ category in London.

With a Togolese-Nigerian parentage, DJ David Reeves grew up in the Badagry part of Lagos in Nigeria but also spent part of his childhood in his father’s country of Togo.

‘I am looking forward to seeing myself as a DJ-cum-producer,” he declared.

