By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta south senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama rtd has said one of the things he would do is to provide enduring solution to the incessant flood problem crippling economic life in most parts of the senatorial district periodically when elected.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard newspaper after his visit to some of the Internally displaced persons camps,IDP camps, to donate relief materials to the flood victims Nesiama said effort should be made to go beyond donation of relief materials, to addressing the problem.

He said he spoke with the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and Nigerian Society of Engineers after his visit to the IDP camps, assuring that steps could be taken to put an end to the periodic disaster.

“As said earlier during my visit to flood impacted communities, I am sad about what has happened and it is even pathetic that this is happening on an annual basis without long lasting solutions being put in place.This issue will be among the first that i will champion a solution towards.There are solutions beyond providing relief materials etc.

” I have made contact with senior members of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and Nigerian Society of Engineers. Conceptually there is a geological and engineering opportunity to channel flood waters from the major rivers Niger and Benue towards the arid parts of northern Nigeria that need more water for irrigation which in turn would support dry season farming etc.

“All it takes is for the agencies to be mandated and supported by govt through legislation and funding to design and implement the right solutions. This is a viable and profitable solution and It is Possible. I will champion this as a Senator. “

It would be recalled that the senatorial candidate of NNPP for Delta south, Commodore Nesiama donated the following items at several IDP camps visited in Isoko south and Isoko north, : bags of garri, rice, loaves of bread, tubers of yams, sugar, salt, noodles, spaghetti, detergents, toiletries, onion, pepper, pastes, biscuits ,palm oil and bottled water.