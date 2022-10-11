Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu promised to break the shackle of poverty and destitution in Nigeria.

Tinubu made the pledge while speaking at the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

The former Lagos governor informed the audience that the symbol on his cap means “broken shackle.”

“The design on this cap is a broken shackle. We are breaking the shackle of poverty and destitution. In the last eight years, it has been a party that inherited a troublesome nation under the weight of uncertainty.

“We took over the worst pricing of crude oil but still, the very determined, focused person (Buhari) was able to bail 36 states of this country which were not able to pay salaries,” he added.

Tinubu also knocked out the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, saying they will never rule again.

“A nation is not built on abusive language… 16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool – PDP shall never come back again. Never again.

“Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialization. They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance.

“They couldn’t make a down payment for the rail track. They are a political party of termites,” he said.

Tinubu said he is a builder and knows what to do immediately after he claims victory in 2023.

He urged his supporters to go and tell the world he is a man that knows the way.

