.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Labour Party candidate for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo, Federal Constituency, Nkemkanma Kama, in the 2023 general election, Tuesday debunked rumours circulating on social media that he was sacked by an Abakaliki High Court.

Mr Kama, in a statement by his Media Office, said the alleged reports which claimed the court declared one Mr Festus Ọdịi as the candidate of the party is only but a figment of the imagination of those afraid of his towering profile.

He maintained that there was no court case in the first place that required any ruling in any court.

The statement noted that perhaps the mammoth outpouring of felicitations which trailed Mr Kama’s birthday on Monday from his constituents and the general public may have been responsible for the hoax being peddled in a bid to whittle down his growing popularity among Ohanivo voters.

The statement reads: ” Our attention has been drawn to the rumour making rounds that there was a ruling of the Federal High Court Abakaliki today awarding victory to Chief Festus Odii against our principal, Dr. Nkemkanma Kama.

“We are not unaware that the enormous way our principal was celebrated yesterday during his birthday may have thrown some persons into a state of frenzied panic forcing them to resort to concocting cheap lies of a non-existent court ruling.

“We wish to inform the public that there’s no such thing but a hoax and figment imagination of those afraid of the towering political credentials and acceptance of Chief Kama across the constituency and beyond”.

“To further prove this, there was no sitting of any kind by FHC Abakaliki as regards any case involving Chief Festus Odii and Dr Nkemkanma Kama. Chief Odii does not have any court case against Dr Kama and has no plan for such”

“We enjoin members of Team Kama2023, all OBIdient family members and the general public to disregard this rumour as it was created by those afraid of their impending defeat”

“The resolve of our principal, to better the socio-economic lots of Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo (Ohanivo) constituents through effective representation remains undaunted”, the statement added.

RELATED NEWS