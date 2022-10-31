By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Tems has revealed the kind of man she would choose as a life partner.

According to the 27-year-old singer, she would want a man way smarter than her to make it impossible for her to manipulate him.

She said this while speaking in a recent interview where she was asked what it would take for a man to date her.

Her response, “You have to be really smart. You have to outsmart me, and not necessarily in terms in knowledge, but in terms of like life.

“Just make me feel like I can’t manipulate you.”

The Damages crooner has been on the spotlight this month of October after she recently co-wrote the lead single for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack with beauty mogul Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

Taking to her Instagram page, she acknowledged Rihanna, admitting how honored she was to have written the song for one of the world’s most prominent singers.

