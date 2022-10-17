By Juliet Ebirim

Rivers State born rising act, Kemuel Emmanuel, is set to take the Nigerian music industry by storm. In this interview, the Apollo Records artiste talks about his trending debut EP ‘Escape’, his musical journey, growing up and many more.

Excerpts…

Kindly share your early memories growing up?

I remember being little and going to the choir section right after church to go play with music instruments. I was always too scared to actually learn anything the right way, I always thought it was way too complicated, and it’ll take forever to learn. I also created super heroes growing up, I loved comics so I made some of my own. I drew so much when I was little.

What influenced you to pick an interest in the arts?

My Dad is an artist. He studied fine arts and design in school, so growing up seeing him draw things a couple of times, was such a beautiful thing to watch. I saw him move his hands on paper and in minutes a whole figure is drawn, he was so fast, so I said to myself I wanted to draw like that too.

You grew up in Port Harcourt, home to many fine talents from Nigeria. Did this have any bearing on you musically?

Honestly, growing up I found myself listening to a very wide range of music. From 80s pop to jazz to highlife, fuji and afrobeat. So in a way, subconsciously they got stuck on me. So yeah in a way all the music I listened to while growing up in PH inspired me.

Describe your genre of music…

My genre of music is best described as Soul music. Could be either Soul RnB or Afro soul. But you won’t listen to my music and not feel that soul texture.

Did your university education have any impact on your music?

Nahh it didn’t. It taught me other important life lessons though, but musically, it didn’t.

Your EP ‘Escape’ is currently an industry hit. Tell us about the EP and what you wanted to ‘escape’ from.

My EP Escape, is a well curated body of work that exposes honest emotions about a girl that I eventually fell in love with. In this project I explore some parts of my mind musically to intentionally give something new, a fresh sensation listening to music. What I’m really trying to ‘Escape’ from is reality. Sometimes you wish you could just go somewhere more peaceful, somewhere serene, cos reality sometimes gets too real. So I always Escape into my music. When I’m feeling low or I need something to calm my nerves I either try to make music or just listen to music. So this is me sharing my safe place with the rest of the world, hoping the music can be of aid when needed. Something to meditate on, you know, just pure music.

The music industry in Nigeria is not without challenges even with the current world interest in Afrobeats. What issues are you currently facing as an artiste?

Every artist or creative’s challenge will be for more people to see or hear their art, so I wouldn’t call them issues. Good things take time and I’m not in a rush. At the same time, i’m not wasting time. We’re keen on it reaching the right people and most times the timing is a gamble. But as an artist you just have to keep selling yourself, everything else with follow in due time.

If you could change anything in the music industry, what would it/they be?

I wouldn’t change a thing

You are signed to a label. Do you think this gives you an advantage over independent acts?

Being in a label has shown me that there are certain things you can’t do on your own. Even the independent artists have a team, so I wouldn’t say I have more advantage, but the fact that i’m not doing it alone already puts me on the right path.

Music streaming and technology have enabled artistes crossed boundaries and earn better. How do you intend to utilise technology to maximise your craft and create a unique selling point artistically in the ocean of talents in Nigeria.

This is the part where it gets interesting. Because as much as the world has been brought to your doorstep with the aid of technology, you still need to know so much about how these platforms work to be able to utilize them properly. For me, I’m just going to be as honest as possible with whatever I’m showing the world, steal peoples hearts and soul with good music. There are certain things about me that you’ll know with time.

What else do you do apart from music?

Aside making music, I love to draw abstract, I love to create. I equally love playing my instruments and just singing to what ever melody I play. I have a lot of conversations with myself and I think that keeps me one step ahead. I also love reading books that open my mind. You’d be surprised at how fluid the mind can get just from reading.

What’s next for you?

What’s next? More good and honest music and basically world domination.

What makes Kemuel unique?

What makes me unique is my story. You can have my voice or a similar melody to mine but you can never have my story. My story is my story and I’ll keep telling it through music.