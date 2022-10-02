By Dennis Agbo

Miracle juxtaposed with providence at Imiliki-ani in Udenu local government area of Enugu state, when a brilliant but indigent 15 years old girl, Rosemary Mbah, was awarded full scholarship up to university graduation by the Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation for her exhibition of rare intelligence in a church service, on Wednesday.

The function was the ninth memorial service and dedication of Gabriel Onah Memorial primary school Imiliki-ani built by the children of the late Patriarch, which includes the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Onah.

Indigent Mba, an SS1 student, took the reading of the mass celebration for the dedication of the primary school and her flawless rendition of the reading attracted many in the church service, including the leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, who quickly made inquiries about the girl and was told about her indigence, hence Ezeugwu quickly elected to enroll her as one of the many beneficiaries of his Ikechukwu Ezeugwu Foundation’s scholarship scheme.

The miracle, according to Ezeugwu was that he was not initially programmed to be part of the function as he had travelled to Abuja and was to come back on Thursday but unconsciously brought down his flight ticket to Wednesday, and on arrival at Enugu, he was reminded about the function. Coincidentally, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Imiliki-Ani, Rev Fr. Anthony Eze said he had prayed fervently for a philanthropist who could come to Rosemary’s aid since him (Rev. Fr. Eze) had been the one paying for her school fees. To stimulate his prayer, the priest appointed her as one of the readers, since he knew her intelligent quotient.

Rosemary’s father is a commercial motorcycle rider and the mother a housewife whose means of livelihood is dependent on the man and his meager resources.

Ezeugwu said that at the memorial service, he was touched by the way Rosemary delivered the reading flawlessly at her age, not minding the number in the congregation, without stage fright and composure in delivery of the reading better than some adults.

“In her I saw a Chimamanda, Okonjo-Iweala and I just took interest in her immediately and I had to inquire more about her parents, her background to ensure that she is not lost by society, educationally. Upon my inquiry I found out that she is not from a very well-to-do family and that presently it’s not easy seeing her through secondary education. I didn’t even know all that, but it was her reading that propelled me to make my Foundation become responsible for her education until she graduates from the university. I am glad my instinct was right about her brilliance as the Parish priest confirmed that she is a very intelligent girl,” said Ezeugwu.

The Parish priest, Rev Fr. Eze described Rosemary as a very intelligent super-brain, noting that Ezeugwu’s award was a God’s intervention because her father is just an Okada rider and her mother with no source of income.

“That’s why since last year I’ve been helping one way or the other to assist the girl in her education. I purposely chose her to read, praying to God to touch somebody that will help out in her education and God answered my prayer. I didn’t discuss it with anybody but I appointed her to read and eventually God just answered my prayers,” said the Rev Fr. Eze.

The parish priest said that he discovered Rosemary in the church where she sings and on interaction and celebration of mass with the holy child association, he picked her and enrolled her into readings in the child.

“In the first instance it was very funny for her but with time, she started picking up, given her village background, but with constant attention and giving her sense of belonging made her come out because I knew she is intelligent, super intelligent, just that the parents are handicapped economically. I’ve been helping because I know their predicament and eventually that opportunity came. The point is that I prayed to God to help me out in touching somebody that will raise that girl up. There are other girls in her category but Rosemary is too indigent and supper intelligent,” Rev. Fr. Eze said.

Rosemary’s father, Mr. Leonard Mbah said that gratitude is so cheap but that it’s the only thing he can afford for God, the priest, Ezeugwu and every other person who has lifted her daughter. He said that the scholarship was so unexpected that he felt as if the haven opened just for his family.

“My condition is dry and I have been praying that God will not allow my children suffer the same poor fate as me. Even the commercial motorcycle that I am riding was purchased for me by somebody and God will bless all those He has used to alleviate my predicaments. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu is the light God made through which we can see, my prayer is that such a person will not lack in God’s favour,” Mbah prayed.

Commissioner the Gabriel Onah memorial School, one of the sons of the late patriarch and Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Prof Godfrey Onah onbehalf of the family announced to the ecstasy of the the congregation that his family will offer secondary school scholarship to the best three pupils from the Primary School.

