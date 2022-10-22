By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia state, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has pledged to make Abia a first class state in a third world country if he is elected Governor in the 2023 election.

The governorship candidate explained that his plan is achievable given the potentials of the state that have not been fully tapped. He, however, acknowledged that the battle to rescue Abia would be tough given that those holding the state down for over two decades would not easily let go.

Alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has underdeveloped Abia in the 24 years it has held power in the state, the APC governorship flag bearer assured that his ‘operation rescue and develop’ mission is capable of changing the narrative of the state from 2023.

Emenike, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Umuahia on the heels of his appointment as the Abia State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, added that the journey to the 2023 poll is not for the fainthearted.

His words; “I wholeheartedly accepted the assignment given to me by the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national leadership of the ruling party. APC is firmly rooted in Abia and would win the majority votes to usher in the expected change in Abia state and revive the people’s confidence in governance through a holistic development of the state. I have the capacity to make Abia a first class state in a third world country. I’m already used to serving the APC at top level, having been the Secretary of the Contact and Strategy Committee in the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). I have also served in the presidential campaign team of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019.”

Emenike assured that he would not waver in his determination to liberate Abia from bad leaders and give a resounding victory to APC in the 2023 general election.

He charged the APC faithful to brace up for the challenges ahead and strive to save Abia, stressing that posterity will remember their contributions to efforts to free the state and set it on the path of development.

“I will do my own part and if every one of us show enough commitment and effectively play their own part. I can assure you that victory will be for us. The prospect of bringing real development to God’s own state would only be possible if APC succeeded in taking control of Abia Government House come 2023.

“Abia has degenerated to the extent that well meaning Abians must take a stand and join the movement to rescue the state. I assure Abia people that I’m fully prepared to turn things around to positively change the current ugly narrative of the state.”